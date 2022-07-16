General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.57.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 2.9 %

General Electric stock opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average of $85.13.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

Insider Activity

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in General Electric by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.