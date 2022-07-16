Genesis Vision (GVT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $532.00

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $825,418.17 and approximately $532.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000882 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

