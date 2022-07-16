Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in June

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Getinge AB (publ) Price Performance

GNGBY stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 17,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,236. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.38. Getinge AB has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $661.90 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.66%.

Getinge AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3116 per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Getinge AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Getinge AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

See Also

