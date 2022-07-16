Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GJNSY traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $19.58. 1,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 255.00 to 260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 237.00 to 242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gjensidige Forsikring ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.