Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on August 31st

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOODO opened at $22.07 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.56.

