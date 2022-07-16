GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
GlycoMimetics Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.86.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics Company Profile
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GlycoMimetics (GLYC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.