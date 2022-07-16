GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.86.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

