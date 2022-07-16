Graham Holdings (GHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 1.58 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.

Graham has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Graham has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

GHC opened at $570.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $581.90 and its 200-day moving average is $595.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Graham has a 1-year low of $533.77 and a 1-year high of $675.00. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $12.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $914.72 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Graham by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graham by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Graham by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Graham by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

