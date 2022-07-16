Gratus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $105,736,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 259.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 652,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,500,000 after purchasing an additional 471,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,007,000 after purchasing an additional 399,021 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 186.9% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 376,437 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,281,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.06 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.06.

