Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Down 42.7% in June

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the June 15th total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 935,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Gray Television news, Director Robin Robinson Howell purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,692,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,158,526. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 464,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Robinson Howell bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,692,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,158,526. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,373 shares of company stock worth $569,461 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 478,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 605,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 72,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Stock Performance

NYSE:GTN opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Gray Television will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

