GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Short Interest Down 64.9% in June

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 747,000 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the June 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 555,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in GreenBox POS by 37.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GBOX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 287,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,459. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. GreenBox POS has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $11.21.
GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.
