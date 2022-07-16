GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Short Interest Down 64.9% in June

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 747,000 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the June 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 555,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GreenBox POS

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in GreenBox POS by 37.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenBox POS Price Performance

GBOX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 287,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,459. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. GreenBox POS has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $11.21.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS ( NASDAQ:GBOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. GreenBox POS had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The business had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenBox POS will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

Featured Articles

