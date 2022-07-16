GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Update

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the June 15th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of GreenFirst Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Down 1.6 %

ICLTF stock traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 1.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,167. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 52 week low of 1.09 and a 52 week high of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 1.35.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

