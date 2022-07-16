Gries Financial LLC Has $43.82 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gries Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 16.1% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $387.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $392.69 and a 200-day moving average of $426.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

