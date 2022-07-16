Gries Financial LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,784 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 3.2 %

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLF stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

