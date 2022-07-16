Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the June 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Stock Performance
GBLBY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.12. 79,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,047. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $12.57.
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through five segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, Canyon/GfG Capital, and Sienna Investment Managers. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.
Featured Articles
