Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Grupo Simec Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Grupo Simec stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. Grupo Simec has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02.

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $733.55 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 17.61%.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

