GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSKGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,750 ($20.81) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.41) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.00) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($20.81) price objective on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($24.98) price objective on GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,876 ($22.31) target price on GSK in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,783.92 ($21.22).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,719.20 ($20.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.21) and a one year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £87.41 billion and a PE ratio of 1,702.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,741.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,679.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.11) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,012.33).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

