GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,750 ($20.81) target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.41) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.00) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($20.81) price objective on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($24.98) price objective on GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,876 ($22.31) target price on GSK in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,783.92 ($21.22).
GSK Trading Up 2.3 %
GSK stock opened at GBX 1,719.20 ($20.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.21) and a one year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £87.41 billion and a PE ratio of 1,702.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,741.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,679.73.
GSK Cuts Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.11) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,012.33).
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.