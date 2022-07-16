GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Short Interest Update

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 143.8% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GXII traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

Institutional Trading of GX Acquisition Corp. II

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 1,781.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 225,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 213,735 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 70,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,594,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 11.8% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 343,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 36,262 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

