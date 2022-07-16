GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Cut to $52.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.59.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 25.98. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

