Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Short Interest Update

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.4 %

HHULY traded down 0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 6.64. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721. The company’s 50-day moving average is 7.99. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of 6.64 and a one year high of 12.12.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.80 ($15.80) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

