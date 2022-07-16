Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,241.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.61) to GBX 770 ($9.16) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Investec upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Liberum Capital cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($14.87) to GBX 925 ($11.00) in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $46.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

