Haven Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $15.53 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $15.53 million and approximately $224,319.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,202.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.95 or 0.06333967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00026233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00259755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.00659043 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00081493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.63 or 0.00512335 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005807 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,390,174 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

