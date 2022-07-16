Head-To-Head Contrast: Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) versus Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG)

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) and Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Despegar.com and Global Business Travel Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Despegar.com $322.84 million 1.60 -$104.63 million ($1.51) -4.81 Global Business Travel Group N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A

Global Business Travel Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Despegar.com.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Despegar.com 0 0 4 0 3.00 Global Business Travel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Despegar.com and Global Business Travel Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Despegar.com presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.84%. Global Business Travel Group has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 114.04%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than Despegar.com.

Volatility and Risk

Despegar.com has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Despegar.com and Global Business Travel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Despegar.com -25.08% -1,941.11% -9.86% Global Business Travel Group N/A -15.61% -1.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Despegar.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Business Travel Group beats Despegar.com on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Despegar.com

(Get Rating)

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace. The company also provides a technology platform for its travel suppliers to manage the distribution of their travel products and access to traveler customers. In addition, it offers travel products and services under the Despegar, Decolar, Best Day, BD Experience, and HotelDo brands. Further, the company operates Koin, an online payment and consumer lending services platform. Despegar.com, Corp. was founded in 1999 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Global Business Travel Group

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides B2B travel platform services. It offers software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies of various sizes. The company is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.