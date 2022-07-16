Head-To-Head Contrast: Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) versus Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO)

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) and Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Seer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pressure BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Seer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Pressure BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Seer and Pressure BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seer -794.43% -15.44% -14.71% Pressure BioSciences -926.95% N/A -627.21%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Seer has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pressure BioSciences has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Seer and Pressure BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seer 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pressure BioSciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seer currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.28%. Given Seer’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Seer is more favorable than Pressure BioSciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seer and Pressure BioSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seer $6.62 million 96.49 -$71.17 million ($1.27) -8.06 Pressure BioSciences $2.00 million 7.87 -$20.15 million ($2.60) -0.67

Pressure BioSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seer. Seer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pressure BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Seer beats Pressure BioSciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seer

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It has a collaboration agreement with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. It offers Barocycler instrumentations comprising Barocycler 2320EXT, Barocycler HUB880, Barocycler HUB440, and The Shredder SG3. The company also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, it offers Barocycler consumable products, such as PCT MicroTubes, PCT MicroCaps, PCT-Micro Pestle, and pressure used to lyse samples for extraction tubes, as well as application specific kits, including consumable products and reagents. The company serves researchers at academic laboratories, government agencies, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical firms, and other life science institutions. It has collaborations with RedShiftBio Inc.; Inova Schar Cancer Center; NYU; Leica Microsystems, GmbH; Steinbeis Centre for biopolymer analysis and biological mass spectrometry; The Ohio State University; University of Delaware; and Cedars Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts.

