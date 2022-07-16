Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.38

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 377497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Henderson Land Development Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Henderson Land Development Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1461 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

