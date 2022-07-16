Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 10,140 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Hendley & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 104,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,183 shares of company stock valued at $246,537. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 3.3 %

PGR stock opened at $116.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.20. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.69.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.