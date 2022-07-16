Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hess by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,120 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,842,000. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,126,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Hess by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,944,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,996,000 after acquiring an additional 786,700 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HES. Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hess Stock Performance

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $131.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 64.66%.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.