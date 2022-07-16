Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This is an increase from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNLN opened at $14.68 on Friday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $16.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44.

