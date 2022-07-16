HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 551,400 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the June 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 608,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ HPK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. 104,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,455. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 0.71.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $92.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at HighPeak Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In related news, CFO Steven W. Tholen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $246,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 88.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

