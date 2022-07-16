Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the June 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hitachi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTHIY traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.96. The stock had a trading volume of 31,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,583. Hitachi has a 52 week low of $80.04 and a 52 week high of $130.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. Hitachi had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hitachi will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems and platforms, servers, software, ATMs and self service terminals, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform solutions, including consulting, system integration, and other services; and infrastructure inspection, data, security, measurement, unmanned aerial system traffic management, and inventory management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.