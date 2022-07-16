Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Horace Mann Educators Price Performance
NYSE:HMN opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.54.
Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators
In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.
About Horace Mann Educators
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.
Further Reading
