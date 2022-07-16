Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

NYSE:HMN opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.30). Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

