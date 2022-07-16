Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Down 72.9% in June

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the June 15th total of 458,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HUFAF remained flat at $12.89 on Friday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

