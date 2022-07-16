Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hummingbird Resources Price Performance

Shares of Hummingbird Resources stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources from GBX 14 ($0.17) to GBX 15 ($0.18) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Featured Articles

