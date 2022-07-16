HUSD (HUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. HUSD has a market capitalization of $185.99 million and $6.99 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC on major exchanges.
About HUSD
HUSD is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 186,012,368 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
