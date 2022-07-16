IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Down 50.1% in June

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the June 15th total of 298,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,516,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IGEN Networks Price Performance

Shares of IGEN remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,363,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,307. IGEN Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

IGEN Networks Company Profile

Featured Stories

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

