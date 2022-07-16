IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Down 50.1% in June

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the June 15th total of 298,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,516,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IGEN Networks Price Performance
Shares of IGEN remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,363,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,307. IGEN Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
IGEN Networks Company Profile
