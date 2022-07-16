Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $150.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $350.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $405.33.
Illumina Stock Performance
NASDAQ ILMN opened at $189.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.83. Illumina has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,157 shares of company stock valued at $271,960. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 667 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 302 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
