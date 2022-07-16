Impossible Finance Achieves Market Cap of $980,060.41 (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $980,060.41 and approximately $1,282.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00048444 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00021297 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001772 BTC.
Impossible Finance Profile
Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Impossible Finance
Receive News & Updates for Impossible Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.