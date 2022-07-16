Impossible Finance Price Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular exchanges. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $945,356.19 and approximately $3,360.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00050146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00022894 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001924 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

