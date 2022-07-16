Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on August 18th

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 471.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.1%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ILPT shares. JMP Securities lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also

