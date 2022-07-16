ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target Cut to €11.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from €12.50 ($12.50) to €11.00 ($11.00) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ING. StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.00) to €12.00 ($12.00) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.70 ($12.70) to €12.80 ($12.80) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.50) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.90 ($15.90) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.90.

ING Groep Stock Up 0.8 %

ING Groep stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 11.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 126,450 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the first quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

