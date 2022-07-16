Inlet Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 374,034 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 14.4% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 396,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,633,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,307 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,892,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,518,700. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $56.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

