Innova One Day Trading Volume Hits $52.00 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a market capitalization of $232,514.38 and $52.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Innova has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Innova

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Buying and Selling Innova

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.