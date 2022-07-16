Insider Buying: Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC) Director Purchases C$31,400.00 in Stock

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Rating) Director Ian Slater purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$910,600.

Ian Slater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Ian Slater purchased 50,000 shares of Libero Copper & Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$14,300.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Ian Slater bought 100,000 shares of Libero Copper & Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Ian Slater bought 100,000 shares of Libero Copper & Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$31,700.00.

On Monday, June 20th, Ian Slater bought 300,000 shares of Libero Copper & Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$86,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Ian Slater bought 200,000 shares of Libero Copper & Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$77,000.00.

Libero Copper & Gold Stock Performance

Libero Copper & Gold stock opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$19.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24. Libero Copper & Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$1.05.

Libero Copper & Gold Company Profile

Libero Copper & Gold ( CVE:LBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Colorado; the Big Bulk Porphyry Gold-Copper property located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims covering an area of 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

