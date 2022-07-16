Insider Buying: Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) COO Purchases $99,898.75 in Stock

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thor Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $81.04 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $128.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average of $84.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.45. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Institutional Trading of Thor Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,911,000 after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,885,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.