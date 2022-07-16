Insider Selling: Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Insider Sells $90,450.00 in Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,676.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of KDNY opened at $18.64 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.01.
Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
About Chinook Therapeutics
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.
