Insider Selling: NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Insider Sells $13,245.00 in Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) insider Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $13,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,098.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Yuann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $16,710.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Kevin Yuann sold 1,396 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $16,738.04.

On Monday, May 9th, Kevin Yuann sold 3,524 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $28,473.92.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

Shares of NerdWallet stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $34.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.28 million. Analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in NerdWallet in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NerdWallet in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NerdWallet in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

