Insights Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,277.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Insights Network has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $4,277.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 292,271,470 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

Insights Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

