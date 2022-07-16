Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.78

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.78 and traded as low as $9.25. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 31,315 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72.

Insignia Systems ( NASDAQ:ISIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 68.27%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Insignia Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.68% of Insignia Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

