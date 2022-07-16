Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 150 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at about $2,165,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 35.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 129,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,848,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 18.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 35.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $173.40 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.82.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCI. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($222.00) to €214.00 ($214.00) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.47.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

