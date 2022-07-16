Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock opened at $95.55 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $130.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.98.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

