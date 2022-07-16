Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 310 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,244,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,132,000 after buying an additional 141,603 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 159,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,756,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $146.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.40.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

